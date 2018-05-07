Jan Whitemore of Carson City Literacy Volunteers to present ‘Imagine Not Being Able to Read’ at Leisure Hour meeting

Jan Whitemore, executive director of the Carson City Literacy Volunteers, will be the featured speaker at the Leisure Hour Club's next dinner meeting on May 16.

The club will also announce the donation of $500 to the Literacy Volunteers at the event in recognition of the organization's outstanding work.

The speaker will explore the question of "Imagine Not Being Able to Read" and how not being able to read affects an individual's life and ability to be a contributing member of society.

Whitemore will explain the role the nonprofit group has in addressing this reading skill deficit in adults and children in the greater Carson City area.

Whitemore knows personally what it's like to grow up as a dyslexic child. Reading and writing didn't come easy to her. Nonetheless, through perseverance and determination, she went to college, got her master's degree, and became a school teacher in San Diego, Calif. After retiring and a moving to Carson City, she decided she wanted to help those people — children in particular — for whom reading and writing was also a challenge.

As the executive director of the volunteer-based, free-to-the-public Carson City Literacy Volunteers since 2008, she and her staff provide assistance to both children and adults who need the help, but can't afford to pay for tutors.

To attend the event, contact the club's reservation chair at 775-400-2647 no later than 8 p.m. on Sunday to make a reservation. The meeting is preceded by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. in the Carson Nugget Capitol Ballroom.

Reservations for the meeting and dinner are required.

The Leisure Hour Club, established in September of 1896, is Carson City's oldest continuously meeting social organization. Celebrating its 122nd year, the organization is focused on its goal of promoting knowledge of important issues, science, music and literature. More information on the Club and its activities can be found on its Facebook page.