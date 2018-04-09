Carson City Leisure Hour Club members to learn about bears

Carl Lackey, a wildlife biologist with the Nevada Department of Wildlife, will present information about the bears that inhabit Northern Nevada and what is done to protect them and the residents of the state at the Leisure Hour Club's next dinner meeting on April 18.

Lackey notes that in addition to bear management, his position includes management responsibilities of cougars, furbearers, mule deer and desert bighorn sheep along the Carson Front of the Sierra Nevada. The studies on black bears that he and his research partner, Jon Beckmann of the Wildlife Conservation Society, have been conducting for more than 20 years have garnered national and international attention.

He graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in 1990 and has worked for NDOW as a human-bear conflict specialist since 1993. His Karelian Bear Dogs go to work with him every day to assist in tracking and hazing of conflict bears.

Lackey serves as a member of the International Bear Association's Management Committee and is a member of The Wildlife Society. He lives in Minden with his wife Heather and their three sons.

If you would like to attend this event, contact the club's reservation chair at 775-400-2647 no later than 8 p.m. on April 15 to make your reservation. The meeting is preceded by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. in the Carson Nugget Capitol Ballroom. Reservations for the meeting and dinner are required.

The Leisure Hour Club, established in September of 1896, is Carson City's oldest continuously meeting social organization. Continuing to celebrate its 122nd year, the organization is focused on its goal of promoting knowledge of important issues, science, music and literature. Information about the club and its activities can be found on its Facebook page.