Carson City LGBTQ social planned for March 14

The Carson Valley LGBTQ and Friends Social will be 2 to 5 p.m. March 14 at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint.

An RSVP is required for the luncheon. The luncheon is $12 per person, including drink but not including gratuity. Email your RSVP to cvlgbtqandfriends@gmail.com. You can decide your menu selections when at Sassafras, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

The menu choices are: cheese pizza with homemade marinara and cheese; small roasted beet salad: mixed greens with roasted beets, spiced pecans and blue cheese with a roasted garlic & beet vinaigrette; entrée house salad: mixed greens with fresh veggies and choice of dressing; nachos borrachos: fresh chips, melted cheeses, black beans, grilled peppers and onions, sour cream and homemade salsas; hamburger or cheeseburger (veggie patty available): half-pound burger on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion on the side. Served with your choice of side: handcut French fries, homemade potato chips, bleu cheese slaw, Thai slaw or Yucatan potato salad; cold sandwiches: deli sliced pit ham, oven roasted turkey or tuna salad.

Sandwiches are served with choice of bread: sourdough, whole grain or rye and a choice of side: handcut French fries, homemade potato chips, bleu cheese slaw, Thai slaw or Yucatan potato salad.

There will be door prizes.

The goal of the Carson Valley LGBTQ and Friends Socials is to draw folks together to meet one another and develop new friendships. There are two simple requirements for participating: that you come from a loving place and that you respect, recognize and embrace your differences with others.