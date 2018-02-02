Carson City Library site of free citizenship study class
February 2, 2018
All the materials needed to apply for citizenship will be offered at a free class that starts on Feb. 10 at the Carson City Library.
The library, at 900 N. Roop St., is hosting the 12-week citizenship study class. The first session will be from 2 to 4 p.m.
Space is limited. To reserve a spot, call the ESL In-Home Program at 775-888-2021.
