Carson City man graduates U.S. Marine Corps boot camp

Pfc. Dylan Parnham, 20, of Carson City graduated from U.S. Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on Sept. 20.

Parnham successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD San Diego as one of 87 recruits in Training Platoon 2142. While in recruit training Parnham achieved the qualification of Rifle Expert.

Following 10 days’ home on leave, he will report to Camp Pendleton for one month at Marine Combat Training, then Military Occupation Specialty school at Keesler AFB in Biloxi, Miss. Parnham’s permanent duty station will be assigned following training.