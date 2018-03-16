Carson City man offering abundance of free quilting, sewing books
March 16, 2018
Gene Erskine estimates he has hundreds of books that may be particularly useful to local quilters.
The Carson City man is eager to give the books away to anyone who wants them. The books — covering everything from quilting and sewing to embroidery and patterns — are from his late wife, Virginia's, collection.
Erskine invites anyone who's interested to stop by his business, Security First, at 3129 S. Carson St., where, weather permitting, a crate filled with books will be outside. Passersby are welcome to help themselves.
For information, call Erskine at 775-841-2323.
Trending In: Announcements
- Nonprofit Family Support Council of Douglas County in need of volunteers
- Olympian David Wise, of Reno, writes children’s book
- Carson City yoga celebrating new location with open house on Saturday
- Water quality, supply and demand focus of Groundwater Week
- Carson City Kiwanis holding annual spaghetti feed fundraiser for senior meals program
Trending Sitewide
- Empire Ranch Golf Course sale falls through
- Ormsby House likely to be retail/housing, Carson City supervisors told
- Live coverage of winter storm: Carson City offices closed today; 13 inches of snow falls in Carson City.
- 5 Fallon men compete in Fallon’s 11th DWTS
- Vegas to Reno freeway will bypass Douglas County