Carson City man offering abundance of free quilting, sewing books

Gene Erskine estimates he has hundreds of books that may be particularly useful to local quilters.

The Carson City man is eager to give the books away to anyone who wants them. The books — covering everything from quilting and sewing to embroidery and patterns — are from his late wife, Virginia's, collection.

Erskine invites anyone who's interested to stop by his business, Security First, at 3129 S. Carson St., where, weather permitting, a crate filled with books will be outside. Passersby are welcome to help themselves.

For information, call Erskine at 775-841-2323.