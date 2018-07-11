Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell to be Dems luncheon speaker

Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell will be the featured speaker at Monday's Democratic luncheon. This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on July 16 at Carson City's Round Table Pizza, near Starbucks in the Walmart retail complex, just off of College Parkway. All-you-can-eat buffet lunch available. All are welcome.

Sponsored by the Democratic Men's Committee, these fundraisers help defer expenses at Carson's Democratic HQ while affording the community an opportunity to engage with candidates, office holders, subject matter experts and public policy advocates in an unstructured, open-ended and informal atmosphere.

Donations of $5 or more gratefully accepted but are not required. For further information contact Rich Dunn at 434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.