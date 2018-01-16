Carson City Mayor Robert Crowell to deliver State of the City address Jan. 31

Mayor Robert Crowell will be presenting his 9th State of the City address on Jan. 31 at the Gold Dust West in Carson City.

Sponsored by the Carson City Chamber of Commerce, the mayor and Board of Supervisors will be in attendance to update citizens on what they can expect for the second half of the fiscal year and the projects that are on the top burner to enhance qualify of life in the community.

Despite recent renovations, the restructuring of the city isn't yet done and the mayor has three years to lead Carson City into the direction envisioned by the citizens before being term limited.

Mayor Crowell is this city's only consecutive three-term mayor.

Tickets are limited and early RSVP is recommended. The event will be a luncheon meeting beginning at 11:15 a.m. The cost of the lunch is $20 per person.

The event will be recorded for play later the same afternoon on the public access channel that can be viewed on Carson.org.

For tickets, go to http://www.carsoncitychamber.com, or call 775-882-1565.