Carson City Muscle Powered asking students to enter ‘No Zombie Texting’ video competition

Muscle Powered, Citizens for a Walkable and Bikable Carson City, invites Carson area high school students to enter the "No Zombie Texting" video competition.

The competition provides students the opportunity to work individually or form teams to create an impactful 30-second video public service announcement to educate about the dangers of texting and driving as it impacts walkers and bicyclists.

The winning video team will receive $750, and the video will be distributed statewide to air on television and cable outlets. The second prize is $500 and $250 for third.

For information about the video competition, see Patt Quinn-Davis' classroom, Room 136, at Carson High School, or go to http://www.musclepowered.org under "No Zombie Texting."

All videos must be submitted in MP4 format by April 10 at Room 136.

The competition is sponsored by Muscle Powered with funds from a grant from the Nevada Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board, which provides funding from the annual renewal fee on Bicycle-Pedestrian license plates.

For information, contact Kelly Clark, president of Muscle Powered, at kkclark60@rocketmail.com.