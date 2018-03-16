 Carson City Muscle Powered cancels Saturday’s Trash Mob | NevadaAppeal.com

Muscle Powered's monthly Trash Mob scheduled for Saturday, March 17, is canceled due to this week's prolific snowfall.

Organizers said the cleanup will return next month in time for Earth Day with a joint event partnered with Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space.

Details will be available through Muscle Powered, musclepowered.org.