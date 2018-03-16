Carson City Muscle Powered cancels Saturday’s Trash Mob
March 16, 2018
Muscle Powered's monthly Trash Mob scheduled for Saturday, March 17, is canceled due to this week's prolific snowfall.
Organizers said the cleanup will return next month in time for Earth Day with a joint event partnered with Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space.
Details will be available through Muscle Powered, musclepowered.org.
Trending In: Announcements
- Nonprofit Family Support Council of Douglas County in need of volunteers
- Olympian David Wise, of Reno, writes children’s book
- Carson City yoga celebrating new location with open house on Saturday
- Water quality, supply and demand focus of Groundwater Week
- Carson City Kiwanis holding annual spaghetti feed fundraiser for senior meals program
Trending Sitewide
- 5 Fallon men compete in Fallon’s 11th DWTS
- Vegas to Reno freeway will bypass Douglas County
- Empire Ranch Golf Course sale falls through
- Live coverage of winter storm: Carson City offices closed today; 13 inches of snow falls in Carson City.
- Woman wanted a smoke, gets arrested, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says