Carson City Muscle Powered holding annual meeting, potluck
January 16, 2018
Muscle Powered's annual meeting and potluck will convene from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the second-floor ballroom of the Brewery Arts Center, 449 W. King St., Carson City.
Those who attend are invited to hear the club's annual report, mingle with other members and help elect the new board of directors.
For information, go to musclepowered.org, or follow updates on the club's Facebook page.
