Carson City Muscle Powered to announce ‘No Zombie Texting’ winners at video debut

Muscle Powered, Citizens for a Walkable and Bikable Carson City, will be showcasing videos and presenting awards for the "No Zombie Texting" Video Competition on May 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Brewery Arts Center Black Box Theatre. The public is invited to attend and enjoy the creative endeavors of young video artists from the community.

The video competition provided area high school students the opportunity to work individually or form teams to create an impactful 30-second video public service announcement to educate the public about the dangers of texting and driving as it impacts walkers and bicyclists. The winning video team will receive $750 and the video will be distributed statewide to air on television and cable outlets. Second prize is $500 and third prize is $250.

The project was directed by Muscle Powered with assistance from Kevin Moore–of Zero Teen Fatalities, Carson High School teacher Patt Quinn-Davis, and Muscle Powered members Ray Freeman, Ismael Garza, Melodie Skudlarek, Cortney Bloomer, Kelly Clark and Anne Macquarie.

The "No Zombie Texting" Video Competition is sponsored by Muscle Powered with funds from a grant from the Nevada Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board. For more information on the video competition contact Kelly Clark, at kkclark60@rocketmail.com.

Muscle Powered works to make Carson City healthier for all citizens and safer and more accessible for bicycling and walking through education and advocacy, the promotion of bicycle and pedestrian friendly infrastructure, and developing and maintaining recreational trails throughout the city.