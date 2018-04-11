Carson City Natives and Newcomers to meet Thursday

The Carson City Natives and Newcomers will meet for lunch and a business meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 12, at Red's Old 395 Grill on Carson Street.

The club will be voting on its 2018-2019 officers. Candidates are Heidi DePuy running for president; Mary Day for vice president; Bev Steinert for secretary; and Peggy Truttman for Treasurer.

Additionally, the club will hear from the winner of its $1,000 WNC nursing scholarship, Anna Craig, and there will be information about its All Season Craft Fair is coming to St. Paul's Lutheran Family on May 19.

For information, call DePuy at 775-267-3009.