Carson City Natives and Newcomers to meet Thursday

Members of the Carson City Natives and Newcomers are ready to jump into their new year with a meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 14, at the Pizza Factory, 3120 Highway 50 E.

The meeting will cover a possible rummage sale at the Carson City Community Center in September and a Christmas sale at Carson High School.

All money raised at the club's fundraisers is donated to scholarships and local charities, besides hundreds of decks of Braille playing cards sent for free to the blind and visually impaired.

For information about the organization dedicated to charitable causes, call Heidi DePuy at 775-267-3009.