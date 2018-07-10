 Carson City Natives and Newcomers to meet Thursday | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Natives and Newcomers to meet Thursday

Carson City Natives and Newcomers will be meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 12, at Tito's, 444 E. William St.

Members will be discussing their sale at the Community Center in September and a picnic slated for their next meeting.

The charity organization encourages the community to attend meetings. For information, call Heidi at 775-267-3009.