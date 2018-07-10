Carson City Natives and Newcomers to meet Thursday
July 10, 2018
Carson City Natives and Newcomers will be meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 12, at Tito's, 444 E. William St.
Members will be discussing their sale at the Community Center in September and a picnic slated for their next meeting.
The charity organization encourages the community to attend meetings. For information, call Heidi at 775-267-3009.
Trending In: Announcements
- State briefly: Seniors again be eligible for property tax breaks
- Mammovan making stops in Fallon, Fernley
- Three volunteers needed to serve on Carson City Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife
- 2018 Carson City Senior Follies production to open Friday
- Carson City Democratic Women’s Club to outline how to get involved this election cycle
Trending Sitewide
- James fire up to 280 acres off Jacks Valley Road.
- Brewing beers and brotherhood in Carson City
- Legal pot in Nevada, 1 year later: Volume of cash driven around Reno-Sparks on daily basis is ‘a scary thing’
- D.O.E. passes over Fallon geothermal site for research
- Regulations put Carson City’s Kinderland in jeopardy