Carson City Natives & Newcomers hosting events

The Carson City Natives & Newcomers will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 8, at Red's Old 395 Grill, 1055 S. Carson St.

The nominating committee will present a list of potential officers for next year.

Additionally, the club's All Seasons Craft Fair is planned from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 17 at St. Paul's Lutheran Family, at the corner of Highway 50 and Saliman Road.

Everyone is welcome at the sale, which raises funds for Western Nevada College nursing and Carson High School scholarships, local charities, and a project of punching and mailing Braille playing cards throughout the USA for free.