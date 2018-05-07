Carson City Natives & Newcomers to meet Thursday
May 7, 2018
The Carson City Natives & Newcomers will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 10, at St. Paul's Family Lutheran Church, at Highway 50 and Saliman Road, for a potluck with fried chicken provided by Peggy.
Attendees are asked to bring side dishes of their choice to accompany the meal.
The club will also install officers for 2018-2019 and finish preparations for its All Season Craft Fair to be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19 at the same location.
One of the projects conducted by the service club is preparing playing cards for the blind to help them learn to read Braille. Members send out approximately 500 decks a year, mostly to schools for the blind.
If you're interested in working on this and other projects to help the community, call Heidi DePuy at 775-267-3009 for information.
