Carson City Open Space Advisory Committee meeting set for April 16 canceled
April 10, 2018
The Open Space Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 16, in the Sierra Room of the Community Center has been canceled.
The committee usually meets on the third Monday of every other month to further its goal of promoting the quality of life for citizens of the capital city through the preservation and protection of the quality of the natural environment.
For information, go to carson.org.
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Woman who stabs man, dog charged with attempted murder, killing an animal, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
- Man finds his stolen truck, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
- Carson City’s Brian Reedy reflects on 10 years after Parkinson’s diagnosis
- Carson City supervisors mandate trash pickup, with exemptions
- Nevada Supreme Court upholds death sentence in rape-murder of Reno girl