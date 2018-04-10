 Carson City Open Space Advisory Committee meeting set for April 16 canceled | NevadaAppeal.com

The Open Space Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 16, in the Sierra Room of the Community Center has been canceled.

The committee usually meets on the third Monday of every other month to further its goal of promoting the quality of life for citizens of the capital city through the preservation and protection of the quality of the natural environment.

For information, go to carson.org.