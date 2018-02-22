Carson City Photo Club to meet Feb. 27

Carson City Photo Club to meet Feb. 27February 22, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) February 22, 2018All levels of photographers are welcome at Carson City Photo Club's meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, at the Carson City Sheriff's Office.Those who attend are asked to use the west entrance.The theme for this month is "Architecture." Share Tweet Trending In: AnnouncementsMurder mystery dinner show returning to Carson CityStudents in Carson City area invited to register for sustainability tourBaby-sitting certification course offered in Carson City over spring breakLocal man to be honored for work on Carson River WatershedNatural Living: Happy Chinese New Year!Trending SitewideEmpire Ranch being sold, turned into soccer complexCarson City golf course under new management, seeking ideasAt least one dead in Carson Valley plane crash23 arrested in narcotics operation in Carson CityGiunchigliani: I have experience to be Nevada’s governor