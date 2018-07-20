Carson City Photo Club to meet Tuesday

Carson City Photo Club to meet TuesdayJuly 20, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) July 20, 2018The Carson City Photo Club will meet Tuesday, July 24, at 6 p.m. in the Carson City Sheriff's Office, 911 E. Musser St. Please use the west entrance.All levels of photographers are welcome. The theme for this month is "Running Water." Share Tweet Trending In: AnnouncementsNaloxone training offered to public in Lyon CountyState briefly: Seniors again be eligible for property tax breaksApplebee’s hosting fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand FoundationTourism campaign putting rural Nevada on the mapChautauqua of stage robber Black Bart planned at Dangberg parkTrending SitewideCarson City woman admits to fatal Tahoe DUIFallon native takes Yerington principal positionCarson City schools face major cut in Read By 3Security guard held for obstruction, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says‘Montana Joe’s’ escape short-lived, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office