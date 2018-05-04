Carson City production of ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ planned

The glamour of Hollywood in the 1920s is the backdrop for "Singin' in the Rain," often considered one of Tinseltown's greatest musicals.

The story follows silent screen stars Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont. Each are Hollywood idols, but when the public turns to talkies, Lina's screeching voice threatens to destroy the film — and the results are hilarious.

The Western Nevada Musical Theatre Company is bringing the comedy to the Carson City Community Center on weekends, May 11-20.

The comedy is animated by several songs from the 1920s as well as some created for the show itself, including the slapstick vaudeville number "Make 'Em Laugh," in addition to "You Were Meant For Me," "You are My Lucky Star," "Beautiful Girls," "Moses Supposes," "Fit as a Fiddle," and the title song.

The local production features a professional 19-piece orchestra playing the downpour of hits.

Friday and Saturday evening shows start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. There is also a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee on May 19.

Tickets for $25 and $28 are available at wnmtc.com or by calling 775-445-4249. Patrons also buying tickets for the November production of Ira Gershwin's "Crazy For You" will receive a discount on both shows.