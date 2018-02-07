Carson City Regional Transportation Commission needs a volunteer

The chance to help make policy decisions about transportation issues in Carson City is being offered thanks to a volunteer opening on the Regional Transportation Commission.

The mission of the commission is to establish priorities and recommend appropriate funding for transportation improvement projects. Members also serve on the Carson Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Board (CAMPO) to take action on funding spent on transportation projects within the Carson Metropolitan Planning Area.

The commission meets monthly on the second Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. after the adjournment of the CAMPO meeting.

Expiring in December 2019, the term asks for a 10-hour-per-month commitment.

The Board of Supervisors is accepting applications until Feb. 16. Interviews are tentatively planned for March 1.

For an application, go to http://www.carson.org/volunteer, or stop by the Carson City Executive Offices, 201 N. Carson St., Suite 2, for information.