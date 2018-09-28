Carson City Republican Women holding October luncheon

The Carson City Republican Women's Club will meet on Oct. 16 to hear Elliot Malin, deputy political director for Dean Heller's U.S. Senate campaign, and Matt Rosborg, regional field director for Adam Laxalt for Governor campaign.

Their representatives will provide an update on the campaigns along with time for questions and answers.

The meeting will be held at the Carson Nugget with social hour at 11 a.m. and the meeting called to order at 11:30 a.m.

The cost for the luncheon meeting is $20 per person, cash only with reservations required by Oct. 12.

Reservations can be made by contacting Lori Bagwell at 775-220-3646 or by email at carsonrepublicanwomen@gmail.com.

The community is invited to attend.