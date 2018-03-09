Carson City Republican Women hosting state and federal candidates

The public is invited to join the Carson City Republican Women at its upcoming meeting to hear several candidates vying for U.S. and Nevada state positions in the upcoming primary election.

At 11 a.m. March 20 at the Casino Fandango, the club will hear from Sharron Angle for U.S. Congress, Adam Laxalt for Governor, Jared Fisher for Governor, Bob Beers for Treasurer, Craig Mueller for Attorney General, Ben Kieckhefer for State Senate and Carol Del Carlo for Board of Regents.

The cost for the lunch is $20 cash and RSVPs are due Thursday by calling Gale Harris at 775-241-2054 or by contacting via email at carsonrepublicanwomen@gmail.com.

Members of the Carson City Republican Women support and donate their time and moneys to CASA, Advocates to End Domestic Violence, PAWS Up for Veterans and the Northern Nevada Dream Center. The club's mission is "Caring for America," and it strives to change lives, care for the community and be a giving organization.