Carson City Republican Women hosting state candidates

The public is invited to join the Carson City Republican Women at its upcoming meeting to hear candidates vying for Nevada state positions in the upcoming primary election.

At 11 a.m. on May 15 at Casino Fandango, the club will hear from Dan Schwartz candidate for Governor, Wes Duncan candidate for Attorney General, Bob Beers candidate for Treasurer and Lisa Krasner running for re-election for NV State Assembly District 26.

The cost for lunch is $20 cash and RSVPs are due Thursday by calling Gale at 775-241-2054 or by contacting via email at carsonrepublicanwomen@gmail.com.

Members of the Carson City Republican Women support and donate their time and money to the Northern Nevada Dream Center, CASA, Advocates to End Domestic Violence and PAWS Up for Veterans.

The club's mission is "Caring for America" and it strives to change lives, care for the community and be a giving organization.