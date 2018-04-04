Carson City Republican Women to meet April 17

The Carson City Republican Women will hear high school senior applicants vie for a $2,000 scholarship at its next meeting on April 17 at the Casino Fandango.

The meeting will open with a social at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6. Miranda Hoover will be the guest speaker.

The annual scholarship, funded by the club's Nevada Day pancake breakfast, will be awarded to one applicant at next month's meeting.

The cost for the dinner is $20 cash, and RSVPs are due by April 12. Call Gale Harris at 775-241-2054, or send an email to the club at carsonrepublicanwomen@gmail.com.

Additionally, the club is hosting a membership tea from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 21. Its members, other Northern Nevada women's clubs and the public are invited to attend in the Nevada Room at the Governor's Mansion.

The cost is $15 and a light luncheon tea prepared by Glen Eagles Restaurant will be served. Reservations are required and due by April 18 by contacting Harris or emailing the club.

The theme "Women Bringing Light to the World" will feature local women highlighting their successes and contributions to their families and community.

Members of the Carson City Republican Women support and donate their time and money to CASA, Advocates to End Domestic Violence, the Northern Nevada Dream Center and PAWS Up for Veterans. The club's mission is "Caring for America," and it strives to change lives, care for the community and be a giving organization.