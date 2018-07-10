Carson City Republicans hosting annual Freedom Fest BBQ July 26

The Carson City Republican Party and the Carson City Republican Women are encouraging the community to save the date for the annual Freedom Fest BBQ returning to Glen Eagles Restaurant, 3700 N. Carson St., on July 26.

The event will start at 6 p.m. and the cost is $15 cash per person to be paid at the door.

The speaker for the event is Jerry Evans, a local radio host.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy the great food, entertainment and no-host bar. The organizers invite attendees to bring family, friends and neighbors to enjoy the popular event.

As in previous years, local politicians and candidates will be in attendance.

Reservations are appreciated in advance; call 775-841-1800 to advise how many will be attending.

For questions, contact Sandy Markoe, 775-220-3589 or sandy.markoe@att.net.