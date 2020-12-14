Carson City Request for Release of Funds

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

Date of Notice: 12-14-2020

Responsible Entity: Carson City

Address: 201 North Carson Street #3

City, State, Zip Code: Carson City, NV 89701

Contact Telephone: 775-278-7069

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Carson City, Public Works Department.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

At least one day after the end of the comment period Carson City will submit a request to the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development for the release of the Carson City Colorado Street ADA Improvement project funds under Title 24: Housing and Urban Development, CFR Part 58 Environmental Review Procedures for Entities Assuming HUD Environmental Responsibilities, to undertake a project known as the Colorado Street ADA Improvement project. The scope of this project is to make improvements along Colorado Street between California Street and Saliman Road and along California Street near Colorado Street. Improvements include installing approximately 620 feet of missing, substandard, or hazardous sidewalk; removing and replacing 10 pedestrian curb ramps to be ADA compliant while installing 4 new ADA complaint pedestrian curb ramps where no curb ramps currently exist; and installing approximately 5,700 square feet of new roadway pavement that will fill the areas that are currently not paved between the new sidewalk and existing roadway. Additionally, the new pedestrian curb ramps will ensure landing areas for pushbuttons are ADA compliant. The project is not increasing capacity but is improving the safety and ensuring ADA compliance for the existing pedestrian walkway. The CDBG funding amount for this project is $340,868.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

Carson City Public Workshas determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment; therefore; an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at Carson City, 201 N. Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701 where the ERR can be examined or copied upon request weekdays 8 A.M to 5 P.M. All requests are to be e-mailed to grants@carson.org at least 24 hours in advance.



PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to Carson City, grants@carson.org or at 201 N. Carson Street #3, Carson City, NV 89701, Att: CDBG Colorado Street ADA Project.All comments received between December 14, 2020 and January 7, 2021 will be considered by Carson Cityprior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

Carson City Public Works certifies to the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development that Brad Bonkowski in his capacity as Mayor Pro Tempore consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The Governor’s Office of Economic Development approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the name of grant recipient to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development will accept objections to its release of funds and the Carson City certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer Brad Bonkowski, Mayor Pro Tempore: (b) Carson City Public Works has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development at 808 West Nye Lane, Carson City, NV 89703. Potential objectors should contact Jessica Sanders, Program Administrator to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Brad Bonkowski Mayor Pro Tempore

Carson City

201 N. Carson City Street # 2

Carson City, NV 89701

775-887-2100

Note: The fifteen or eighteen-day public comment periods are the minimum time periods required by regulation prior to submission of a Request for Release of Funds and Certification (form HUD-7015.15) to HUD/State. The Responsible Entity may choose to allow a longer comment period. 24 CFR Part 58 requires, at Section 58.46, “Time delays for exceptional circumstances,” a 30-day comment period for controversial or unique projects or those similar to projects normally requiring preparation of an Environmental Impact Statement. The fifteen-day objection period is a statutory requirement. The objection period follows the submission date specified in the Notice or the actual date of receipt by HUD/State, whichever is later.

Following completion of the comment period recipients may FAX the form HUD-7015.15 to HUD/State together with a copy of the public notice and a cover letter stating whether comments were received and, if so, how the recipient responded to the comment. The Request for Release of Funds and Certification should not be submitted before the recipient has responded. If the request is sent by FAX, the original signed form should be mailed to HUD/State. The date of receipt by FAX will be counted as the submission date. However, HUD will not issue the 7015.16 “Authority to Use Grant Funds” until after the original signed form is received.