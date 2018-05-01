Carson City residents invited to attend Supervisor Brad Bonkowski’s breakfast meeting

Carson City Ward 2 Supervisor Brad Bonkowski will hold his ongoing "Breakfast with Brad" from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 4, at the Cracker Box restaurant. All Carson City residents are invited to attend.

"The board will be making important decisions in the coming months regarding the city's budget. The coffee get-together is a great way for residents to let me know what is important to them," Bonkowski said. "The city is also tackling several road projects including Curry Street and South Carson Street, many people are interested in those projects as well and I look forward to hearing ideas and addressing any concerns."

No purchase is necessary; the coffee is on Bonkowski. The Cracker Box is at 402 E. William St.