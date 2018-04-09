Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range to close for upgrades, maintenance
April 9, 2018
The Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range will be closed for a construction project and general maintenance April 16-19.
Thanks to a Nevada Department of Wildlife Hunter Education Grant, federally funded through the Pittman-Robertson Act and Carson City's Quality of Life funds, the city is installing a restroom facility at the range.
In addition to the new restroom facility, the city's maintenance staff will be conducting a variety of projects, including weed abatement, throughout the property.
The range will temporarily close for the safety of the contractors and city employees conducting the improvement work.
