Carson City Roadrunners RV Club to meet Thursday

The Carson City Roadrunners RV Club is hosting its monthly luncheon/meeting on Thursday, Feb. 22, upstairs at Johnny Rockets.

Lunch at 11:30 a.m. will be followed by the meeting at 1 p.m. Those who are interested in a group RV club are welcome to join the meeting.

The club, which meets six times annually on Tuesdays through Fridays in May-October, has a few openings for new members — as long as they have a self-contained RV. Interested parties can call Jan Baldwin at 775-882-2006.