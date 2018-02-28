Carson City Senior Center offering chance to dance to live music
February 28, 2018
All ages are invited to kick up their dancing shoes and enjoy the live music of Dan and Nadine at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 2.
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. Light refreshments are included with admission.
The center hosts dances on the first Friday of every other month. For information, call 775-883-0703.
