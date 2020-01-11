Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeking volunteers

The Carson City Sheriffs Office is looking for volunteers to assist in the Citizens Patrol, administrative support, front counter support and the jail visitation program.

Potential volunteers are invited to schedule a ride-along or some time with a volunteer to see if they are interested in volunteering from four to eight hours a week.

All candidates will be trained by the sheriff’s office. To qualify, applicants must have a valid Nevada drivers license, no felony arrests and pass a background check.

Candidates can come to the sheriff’s office at 911 E. Musser in person or contact Volunteer Coordinator Ken Smith at 887-2020 or 283-7810.