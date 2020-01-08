Carson City Soroptimist asking public to nominate women for Ruby Award

Soroptimist International of Carson City is asking the public to nominate women for its Ruby Award for “Women Helping Women.”

The Soroptimist Ruby Award honors women who, through their professional or personal efforts, are making extraordinary differences in the lives of women or girls. Their work has had a significant impact as well as inspires and encourages other women. Women can nominate themselves or another woman they feel is deserving of this honor.

The 2020 Ruby Award recipient will be announced and recognized at the club’s “Celebrating Women Helping Women” event Feb. 20. As part of this recognition, the club will make a $1,000 donation to a local 501(c)3 nonprofit of the recipient’s choice in her honor. The awardee also will be considered for a Soroptimist Sierra Nevada Region Ruby Award to be announced in late April.

The nomination form can be downloaded at http://www.sicarsoncity.org/home/ruby-award. For information or a hard copy of the form, contact Mary Luster at 775-220-9630 or e-mail mary_luster@sbcglobal.net. The nomination deadline is 5 p.m. Feb. 7.

Soroptimist International of Carson City is a volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. Founded in 1957, the Carson City club is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas where almost 160,000 Soroptimists in 21 countries and territories contribute time and financial support to community-based projects that benefit women. Internationally, there are clubs in more than 120 countries throughout the world.