Carson City Soroptimist to feature Allevia Living Home Health on July 25

Carson City Soroptimist will feature Stephen Neff, founder of locally-owned Allevia Living Home Health, during its program meeting on Wednesday, July 25, from noon until 1 p.m. at Glen Eagles Restaurant.

The meeting is open to the public, with prior reservation required.

There's no cost to attend, however a plated lunch with choice of entrees is available for $16. Email sicarsoncity@gmail.com, or call 775-297-4890 by July 23 to reserve a seat.

Allevia Living provides home care, caregiver assistance, and medical staffing solutions in Carson, Douglas, Lyon, Churchill, and Storey counties.

The creation of Allevia Living stemmed from a desire to provide families and their loved ones with the in-home care and assistance needed to allow elderly or disabled clients to continue to live independently at home.

Services are tailored to the needs of the client, whether that be on an as-needed, hourly, or 24-hour basis, and range from assistance with daily living, to transportation services, to skilled nursing care.

For information about Allevia Living, go to http://www.allevialiving.com.

Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.

In addition to education and training scholarships for local women, the Carson City club provides grant funding for local organizations and breast cancer screenings for under-insured women, through their September fundraising golf tournament, the Stroke to Help.

For information about Soroptimist in Carson City, go to http://www.sicarsoncity.org.