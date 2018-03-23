Carson City Soroptimist to feature organizational health workshop

The Carson City Soroptimist will feature a short workshop about assessing the state of nonprofit organizations. Vicki Watson, Woodland California Soroptimist and Governor of the Sierra Nevada Region, and Sarah Walker, Las Vegas Soroptimist and Nevada District Director, will present "Healthy, Wealthy, and Wise — Keep Your Club in Tip-top Shape."

The interactive workshop, presenting topics like dealing with cliques and assessing financial health, can benefit any organization. The presentation also serves as an introduction to the scope of Soroptimist beyond the Carson City area.

The program will be from noon to 1 p.m. March 28 in Glen Eagles' banquet room. An optional plated lunch is available for $16. Registration is required by Monday; email sicarsoncity@gmail.com, or call 775-297-4890 for reservations or information about the event. For information about Soroptimist in Carson City, go to http://www.sicarsoncity.org or @SICarsonCity on Facebook.

Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. The Carson City club provides education and training scholarships for local women, grant funding for local organizations, and breast cancer screenings for under-insured women, through their September fundraising golf tournament, the Stroke to Help.