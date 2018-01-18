Carson City Soroptimist to honor award, scholarship winners

Carson City Soroptimist will feature recipients of some of its annual awards and scholarships during its January program from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Glen Eagles.

The meeting is open to the public, with prior reservation required. There is no cost to attend, however a plated lunch with choice of entrees is available for $16. To reserve a seat, email sicarsoncity@gmail.com, or call 775-297-4890, before Monday.

Shiloh Webb is the recipient of the club's 2018 Live Your Dream Award. This award is for a woman who has the primary financial responsibility for her family, someone who has overcome economic and/or personal hardships, and is working toward an educational goal to build a better life for herself and her dependents. The amount of the award varies, but typically includes a cash award plus a tuition scholarship. As a club recipient, Webb is also now eligible for additional awards from the Soroptimist Sierra Nevada Region and beyond.

Precious Achoff is the recipient of the club's WNC Nursing Scholarship for 2018. More information regarding this club-sponsored scholarship is available through the WNC financial aid office.

The Carson City Girl of the Month program has been recognizing local high school girls since the 1970s. This award, to a current high school senior, recognizes recipients' commitment to community service, exemplary volunteerism, and efforts to enrich the experiences of others in society, at school, and at home. Each year, these honorees become eligible for the Carson City Soroptimist Girl of the Year Scholarship, to be awarded later this spring. Students to be featured at the meeting are Hannah Golik, Girl of the Month for October, Mikaela Asby, November, and Kaeli Brozovich, December.

Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. In addition to education and training scholarships for local women, the Carson City club provides grant funding for local organizations and breast cancer screenings for under-insured women, through their September fundraising golf tournament, the Stroke to Help. For more information about Soroptimist in Carson City, go to http://www.sicarsoncity.org.