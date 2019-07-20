Carson City students graduate from Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, Wash. — The following Gonzaga University students participated in graduation exercises during the Commencement Ceremony held May 12 in Spokane’s Veterans’ Memorial Arena.

These students either completed their undergraduate degree or were expected to complete their degree requirements this year.

Kaitlin Lucky, bachelor of arts in psychology

Natasha Powell, bachelor of business administration

