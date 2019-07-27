Carson City students graduate from University of Utah

The University of Utah congratulates 8,465 students who received their academic degrees May 2. The following local students earned degrees:

Grant Marantette of Carson City graduated with a bachelor of science in quantitative analysis of markets and organizations.

Sara Whitt of Carson City graduated with a doctor of pharmacy.

The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves more than 31,000 students from across the U.S. and the world.