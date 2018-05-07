Carson City students wins Patroller of the Year for AAA School Safety Patrol program
May 7, 2018
AAA Nevada honored Alexis Humphrey for her leadership and safety skills to prevent pedestrian injuries and fatalities.
The St. Teresa of Avila Catholic School student earned the 2018 Patroller of the Year Award for her dedication to the AAA School Safety Patrol program.
For example, Alexis put together a list of patrols and takes the responsibility of moving students quickly and safely after being dropped off. She embodies the school spirit of leadership and is always the first to volunteer.
The eighth grader, a member of the Yearbook Club, participates in volunteer outreach. She contributes as an altar server and takes part in school-wide events.
This program has helped her become a better leader and shaped her into an even more dedicated individual who always tries her hardest to help others.
Since 1920, the AAA School Safety Patrol program has been instrumental in helping students get to and from school safely.
It's the largest safety program in the world, with more than 654,000 Patrollers in schools nationwide who dedicate their time to safeguard pedestrians.
Alexis will be recognized at the school's award ceremony on June 6.
Additionally, the school will receive a $2,000 grant from AAA Nevada to invest in its Safety Patrol program.
