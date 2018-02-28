Carson City Supervisor Brad Bonkowski invites locals to breakfast meeting
February 28, 2018
Carson City Ward 2 Supervisor Brad Bonkowski will hold his ongoing "Breakfast with Brad" from 7 to 8 a.m. Friday at the Cracker Box.
"This is a great opportunity for people to talk one on one with me about issues that are important to them. Whether it's the golf course, roads, the budget or open space, I'm interested in input and ideas from residents," Bonkowski said, adding, "All relevant topics are welcome."
Bonkowski holds the coffee gatherings on a regular basis as a way to stay in touch with local citizens. No purchase is necessary, and the coffee is on him.
The Cracker Box is at 402 E. William St.
