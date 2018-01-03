Carson City Supervisor Brad Bonkowski looking for input at breakfast gathering
January 3, 2018
Carson City Ward 2 Supervisor Brad Bonkowski will hold his first Breakfast with Brad meeting of the year from 7 to 8 a.m. Friday at the Cracker Box, 402 E. William St.
"The city budget process is beginning; this is a great opportunity for residents to have input. I'd like to hear what our residents think is most important in 2018," Bonkowski said. "I welcome any resident to join me, and all relevant topics are welcome."
Bonkowski holds the coffee gatherings on a regular basis as way to stay in touch with local citizens.
No purchase is necessary and the coffee is on Bonkowski.
