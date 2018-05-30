Carson City Supervisor Brad Bonkowski to hold ‘Breakfast with Brad’ Friday

Carson City Ward 2 Supervisor Brad Bonkowski will hold "Breakfast with Brad" on Friday, June 1, from 7 to 8 a.m. at the Cracker Box restaurant. All Carson City residents are invited to attend.

"There are a couple of projects either underway or soon to be started in the city, such as the improvements to both Curry and South Carson streets. I know a lot of people are interested in those and I encourage them to come and ask questions," Bonkowski said. "Plus primary voting is underway; elections always spark interesting conversations."

No purchase is necessary; the coffee is on Bonkowski. The Cracker Box is at 402 E. William St.