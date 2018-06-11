Carson City Supervisor Karen Abowd encourages participation in Friday’s walkabout meeting

Even as Northern Nevada is experiencing a work boom, wages have not kept up with cost of living, and the current housing situation is at a crisis point with demand outpacing supply and creating a situation where working Nevadans can't afford rising rents and mortgages.

This issue will be the focus of Carson City Supervisor, Ward 1 Karen Abowd's monthly Walkabout on Friday, June 15 in Mills Park.

"So much of my focus these past years has been about how we create opportunities and an environment that fosters our next generation staying here once they're done with school," Abowd said. "We have succeeded at part of this and still have miles to go on the rest … currently, our kids can't afford to work, live and raise their families here, and we need to get this handled."

To participate in the Walkabout and the discussion, meet on the Carson City Community Center steps at noon.

For information, contact Abowd at 775-232-8626.