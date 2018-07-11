Carson City Supervisor Karen Abowd hosting Walkabout Friday
July 11, 2018
Carson City Supervisor, Ward 1, Karen Abowd is hosting her monthly Walkabout a week early on Friday.
Everyone is invited to participate in the conversation that has allowed Abowd, throughout her tenure, to understand her constituency's concerns and desires for the community moving forward.
To participate, simply meet at noon on the steps of Carson City Community Center. Take a sack lunch if desired.
