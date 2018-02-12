Carson City Supervisor Karen Abowd looking for community input

Affordable and transitional housing is currently under discussion by the Carson City Board of Supervisors. Community members are invited to express their thoughts about the issue at the monthly walkabout hosted by Carson City Supervisor Karen Abowd on Friday at Mills Park.

"I would like to hear any and all ideas about this important challenge facing our community," Abowd said.

To participate, meet on the Carson City Community Center steps at noon and feel free to take a lunch.