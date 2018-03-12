Carson City Supervisor Karen Abowd’s monthly lunch meeting returns Friday
March 12, 2018
The community is invited to attend the monthly Walkabout hosted by Ward 1 Supervisor Karen Abowd on Friday, March 16, at Mills Park.
The event offers the chance to discuss issues facing Carson City including current growth and sustainability moving forward, although Abowd is open to discussing whatever concerns or ideas are brought to the table.
"Community input helps the commissioners do a better job in governing and planning," she said.
To participate, meet on the Carson City Community Center steps at noon.
