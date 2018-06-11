Carson City Symphony Chorus to begin rehearsals Tuesday for July 4 concert

Attention singers: The Carson City Symphony Chorus will begin rehearsals on Tuesday, June 12, for the July 4th concert with the Carson City Symphony in Genoa.

Rehearsals are Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 314 N. Division St.

The Carson City Symphony Chorus welcomes singers, high-school age and above, without audition and without fees.

"All singers are encouraged to participate. We are especially looking for men, and also for women who sing low, into the tenor range" said Director Michael Langham.

To join the group or find out more information, contact the director at ccsingersdirector@gmail.com, or call the Symphony at 775-883-4154.

The July 4th program will open with a capella arrangement of the Star Spangled Banner and include America the Beautiful and For the Fallen.

The chorus will join orchestra in God Bless America, the Armed Forces Salute, and the Battle Hymn of the Republic.

Carson City Symphony Chorus is an expansion of the Carson Chamber Singers, which was founded in 1985 as the select choral group of the Carson City Symphony, and has been conducted by Michael Langham since 2012. It is supported in part by public funds through a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, and by private donations.

For information about the performing groups and concert schedules, go to CCSymphony.com.