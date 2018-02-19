Carson City Symphony hosting music recital with cellist Stephen Framil

The Carson City Symphony Association is presenting "Music by Cellist-Composers," an evening of music, conversation, wine, and dessert, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at a Carson City home, 2662 Danielle Drive.

The recital will introduce — or reacquaint — music lovers with critically acclaimed cellist Stephen Framil, who has appeared as concert soloist, chamber musician, and conductor the world over.

Framil, who will be accompanied by pianist Katie Lauder, will play a varied program of music by composers who were also cellists — Gaspar Cassadó, Zoltán Kodály, Mark Summer, and David Popper.

Tickets for $25 are available at CCSymphony.com, the Nevada Day office in the Carson City Visitors Bureau, 716 N. Carson St., or by calling the Symphony at 775-883-4154.

While in Carson City, Framil will lead a masterclass for student cellists from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Carson High School and play Cello Concerto No. 2 by Victor Herbert with the Carson City Symphony at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Community Center.

To learn more about Dr. Framil and hear recordings of his music, go to http://www.stephenframil.com. For information about the recital and other events, call the Symphony at 775-883-4154, or go to CCSymphony.com.