Carson City woman celebrates 100th birthday

Carson City resident Janice Arlene Bailey celebrated her 100th birthday Sept. 22.

Bailey was born Sept. 22, 1919, and has lived in Carson City since 1959.

She is divorced with three children, Walter Bailey of Oklahoma, Carol Bailey of Washoe Valley and Ken Bailey in Washington. She also has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Janice Bailey is retired from the Nevada Gaming Commission.

She celebrated her 100th birthday at her residence at Amy’s Eden Senior Care with her children, some grandchildren and great-grandchildren.